ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) PT Lowered to $57.00 at KeyCorp

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

Shares of ONTF opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59. ON24 has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 981 shares of company stock worth $50,462 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

