Ondas (ONDS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Ondas to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $6.09 on Friday. Ondas has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35.

Get Ondas alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.