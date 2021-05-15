One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. One Stop Systems updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ OSS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSS. Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

