One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Outperform”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OSS. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Shares of OSS stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 670,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 million, a P/E ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.