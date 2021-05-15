One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OSS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of OSS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 667,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.