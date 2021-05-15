Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,307 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $59.96 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,833.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

