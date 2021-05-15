Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post $44.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.02 million to $44.49 million. Ooma reported sales of $40.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $183.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.47 million to $183.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $199.22 million, with estimates ranging from $195.92 million to $203.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $132,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ooma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ooma by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Ooma by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OOMA opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.18 million, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

