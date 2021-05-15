Open Predict Token (OPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $3,105.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.54 or 0.01104088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00065353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00114045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Open Predict Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements.

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

