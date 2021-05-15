Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.66) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.80). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNST. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $756,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

