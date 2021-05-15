Oppenheimer Weighs in on Custom Truck One Source, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $9.57 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.35).

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

