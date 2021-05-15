Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) CFO Purchases $40,825.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

