Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison Sells 1,125,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lawrence Joseph Ellison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $108,262,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00.

NYSE ORCL opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

