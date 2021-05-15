OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. OraSure Technologies reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSUR. Citigroup decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 123,487 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 502,663 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.51. 399,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,912. The stock has a market cap of $684.34 million, a PE ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

