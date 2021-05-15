ORBCOMM’s (ORBC) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ORBC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.54.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBC opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.23 million, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Matisse Capital increased its position in ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.