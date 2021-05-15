Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 4,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 826,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $1,461,646.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.