Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 9340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 71,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,794,974.00. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $14,285,154.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $329,682,000. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $197,719,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $170,032,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $14,554,000.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

