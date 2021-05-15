Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $165,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $135.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $136.45. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

