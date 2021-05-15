Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.89.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$16.64 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.71 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,223,602.51. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57. Insiders have sold a total of 214,565 shares of company stock worth $2,998,784 over the last ninety days.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

