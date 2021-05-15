Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OTLK traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 746,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $362.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.46. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, COO Terry Dagnon sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $33,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,127,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,221.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.