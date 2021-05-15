Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,041,361 shares of company stock worth $206,072,282.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Outset Medical by 71.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

