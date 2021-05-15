Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives C$33.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

TSE:OVV traded up C$1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$31.63. The company had a trading volume of 430,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$8.50 and a 1 year high of C$36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.30%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

