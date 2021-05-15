Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.75.

NYSE:OC opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

