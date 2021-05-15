Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Insider Sells $208,976.92 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shana Carol Neal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14.

OMI stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,301,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 399.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 428,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after buying an additional 342,453 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Barclays increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.05.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.