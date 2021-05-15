Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

