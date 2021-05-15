Palatin Technologies (PTN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Palatin Technologies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of ($0.16) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Palatin Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

