Pan Orient Energy Corp. Buys 45,500 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$40,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$216,000.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 3,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$2,640.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 1,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,335.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 33,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$29,815.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 34,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 18,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 15,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$12,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$8,360.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 7,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$6,750.00.

CVE POE opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

