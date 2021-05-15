Paragon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.2% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

