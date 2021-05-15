Patrick Edwardson Buys 5,000,000 Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) Stock

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) insider Patrick Edwardson purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,050,000 ($6,597,857.33).

Shares of LON:MATE opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.21. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 103 ($1.35).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

