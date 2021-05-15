Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PATK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $44,643.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,593,932.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,143. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.