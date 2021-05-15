Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Paya has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $42,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,754,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 752,952 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $47,869,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 904,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $39,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

