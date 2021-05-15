PAYCENT Market Cap Achieves $196,377.08 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $196,377.08 and $337.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00090217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.01147763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00066782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00114503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061552 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

