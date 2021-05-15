PayPie (PPP) Price Up 21% Over Last Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PayPie has traded 21% higher against the dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $1.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00090705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.22 or 0.01139287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00067851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00115476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00061655 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

