PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of PDSB stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $4.76. 280,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,137. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

