Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,379.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

