Peloton Interactive’s (PTON) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,379.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

