PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.81.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.