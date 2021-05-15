Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $69.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE PAG traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,858. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

