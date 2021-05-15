Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 338.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,462 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $35,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after acquiring an additional 299,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after acquiring an additional 108,878 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,156,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,434,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $240.54 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -890.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.26 and a 200 day moving average of $250.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

