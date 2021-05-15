PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,841 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 4.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.24% of PepsiCo worth $469,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.77. The stock has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

