Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,908.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

