PetIQ, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PetIQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PetIQ’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $816,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597,059 shares of company stock worth $56,409,545. 24.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in PetIQ by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after buying an additional 40,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 274,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 34,914 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

