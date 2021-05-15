Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 39,981,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,655,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2859 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949,564 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $98,507,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $100,159,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $51,928,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $29,698,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.