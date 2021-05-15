Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.74.

PFE stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

