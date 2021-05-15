PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Mizuho

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.85.

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,753,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,338,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in PG&E by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 956,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PG&E by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,344 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in PG&E by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

