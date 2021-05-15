Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 182,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

