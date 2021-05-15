Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.14 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $1,645.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,805,187 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

