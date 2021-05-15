Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $59,956,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $49,355,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,364 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,084.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 901,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 880,369 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.88 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $24.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

