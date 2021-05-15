Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

DHBCU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

DHB Capital Company Profile

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHBCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.