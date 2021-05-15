Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $3.17 Million Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.41% of Cincinnati Bell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBB stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

