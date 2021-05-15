Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNGU opened at $10.30 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

